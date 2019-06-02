|
|
Robert "Bobby" Moore
Hilliard - Robert "Bobby" Moore, 62 of Hilliard, Florida, formerly of Morrow County, near Fulton, died unexpectedly March 18, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida.
He was born September 26, 1956 in Kenton to the late Robert and Marjorie Ann (Van Vlerah) Moore, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Terry Moore and sister, Carol Mitchell.
Bobby was retired from Wyandot in Marion after working there over 35 years. He had a passion for riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Bobby enjoyed traveling, Mexico and Punta Cana were special spots for him. He was also a huge Ohio State Buckeye fan.
But his true joy in life was his family, he loved spending time with them, especially the grandkids.
Surviving is his wife Bonnie (Geldmacher) Moore of Hilliard, Florida, daughter: Misty (Randy McGowan) Gullett of LaRue, grandchildren: Dallas (Michael Hoyt) Gedye and Silas Wooten, great granddaughter: Delilah Hoyt
There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends on Wednesday June 5, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue. Everyone is encouraged to wear either OSU attire or Harley gear.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on June 2, 2019