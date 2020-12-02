Robert "Steve" Musser
MARION - Robert "Steve" Musser, age 75 of Marion, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Marion General Hospital following a devastating fight with Coronavirus.
Steve was born June 12, 1945 in Danville, PA to Myron Calvin and Jean Lillian (Fritz) Musser. He graduated from Muncy High School in the class of 1963 and he furthered his education at Lycoming College and The Ohio State University.
In 1965, Steve enlisted into the United States Navy, proudly serving his country during Vietnam until his Honorable discharge in 1968.
On December 26, 1965, Steve was united in marriage to Janet Marie Ranck in Turbotville, PA. Their union marked the start of an amazing journey, and they would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this month. Their children and grandchildren are blessed to have had such a great example of the meaning of marriage and family.
In 1975, Steve and Janet moved the family to Marion where Steve went to work for Marion Power Shovel for many years. After his time at the Marion Power Shovel, Steve worked for several companies before finding his ideal job with ConAgra. He enjoyed the professional challenges at ConAgra and worked in several capacities there, until his retirement from the company in 2013.
Steve was always a family man, who enjoyed outdoor activities. He coached local baseball and soccer teams, influencing the lives of countless youth in the Marion community. He also enjoyed umpiring baseball and softball and refereeing soccer, serving both the high school and collegiate level. Steve loved to be on the golf course, and even worked at Kings Mill during his retirement to stay active in the golf community. He was currently serving as the administrator for the Marion Moose Lodge #889 and was active in Moose activities throughout the state. He earned a lifetime Moose membership from the many years of service he dedicated to the Moose. For over 35 years, Steve was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, serving in many roles from Deacon to Council Member and the Finance Committee. Above all, Steve was a family man. He was a devoted husband to his loving wife, he was a proud father and grandfather, and he always made it to as many family activities as possible. He was the biggest support of all of his kids and grandkids and made it a point to attend as many events as he could.
Steve will forever be loved and remembered by his devoted wife of 55 years, Janet Marie Musser; children: Christopher Stephen (Amy) Musser, Michael Russell (Angela) Musser, Robert Marlin (Stephanie) Musser and Brandi Marie (Ronald) Lezon; grandchildren: Jacob (Kasey) Lezon, Olivia Musser, Brodie Musser, Caden Musser, Cole Musser, Annika Musser, Clarissa Lezon, Ella Musser and Cora Musser; brother, Edward (Lynne) Musser; nephews: David, Thomas, and Calvin (Lauren) Musser and step-mother, Sarah Musser.
Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be held privately for the family. A celebration of Steve's life will be hosted by his family at a later date, when it's safe for everyone to gather.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 241 S Prospect St, Marion, OH 43302.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Musser family. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com