Robert "Bob" Owen Whittington
Marion - Robert "Bob" Owen Whittington, age 85, of Marion, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Community Care and Rehabilitation and join the Lord Jesus Christ with celebration of eternal life.
Bob was born December 21, 1933, one of four sons of the late Hollis Owen Whittington and Evelyn Elois (Graff) Whittington. He graduated from Marion Harding High School.
On August 9, 1953, Bob married the love of his life, Joyce Ann Power. Together they enjoyed 57 years of marriage and raising their family. They also shared a love for traveling, visiting much of Ohio in their travel camper and making many trips to Amish Country, and special bus trips to Myrtle Beach. She preceded in him death on August 5, 2011.
A lifelong resident of Marion, Bob retired from Whirlpool Marion after 38 years. In retirement, he kept busy working as a valet at Marion General Hospital and completing woodworking projects.
A man of faith, Bob was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. He also served as a Boy Scout leader for many years at Camp Owens.
Ornery until the end, Bob had a quick witted humor that always caught you off guard.
Left to cherish his memory are two children: Teresa (David) Bailey of Marion, and Robert "Rob" (Melanie) Whittington Jr. of Gibsonia, PA; seven grandchildren: Jennifer Reames, Monica Sines, Alexander (Liz), and Alyssa Whittington, Bethany (Eric) Henry, Abby (Colton) Bowers, and Joshua (Tori) Bailey; six great-grandchildren: Hailey Kinnamon and Brendan Reames, Sophia, Raelynn and Thea Bailey, and David Henry with one more on the way; a brother: Hollis "Jim" Whittington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Debra and John Reames; and two brothers, William and Clovis Whittington.
His family will greet friends from 4 - 7 pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 4535 Smeltzer Rd., Marion. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215, or Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Rd., Marion, OH 43302.
On behalf of his family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to Joyce's Angels.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 17, 2019