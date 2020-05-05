Resources
Lexington, KY - Robert R. Rankin of Lexington, Kentucky died on April 30, 2020 at Baptist Hospital.

He was born April 23, 1938 in Cadiz, Ohio to Dr. William C Rankin and Mary Irwin Rankin. He received his B.A. in education from Marietta College and Masters Degree from Xavier University in Health Education. He taught Sciences and coached baseball and basketball for 35 years at River Valley High School in Marion, Ohio.

Surviving family of Robert include Wife Judy Rankin, Daughter Suzanne Thorton, son-in-law John Thorton, Son Robert Rankin Jr. , daughter-in-law Kimberly Rankin of Nicholasville, Ky. Also Grandchildren Samantha Thorton and Cole Rankin. Condolences may be offered by mail to 225 Baybrook circle Nicholasville, Ky 40356.
Published in the Marion Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020
