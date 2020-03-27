|
|
Robert S. Postell, Sr.
Marion - Robert S. Postell, Sr., age 97, of Marion, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 27, 2020.
Bob was born in Marion during the presidency of Warren Harding, on October 4, 1922, to John and Sarah Postell. He grew up in the North end of Marion in a home with no indoor plumbing but with loving parents and siblings. At a diner in Caledonia he met his soulmate Betty, and they were married June 23, 1942.
Bob lived every one of his 97 years to the fullest. In the midst of the Great Depression, at the age of 16, Bob left school to join the Civilian Conservation Corps to support his family, and he worked in Ely, Nevada. He bought his first car, a Model A Ford that was started by a hand crank, for $25 and fixed it up to take his sweetheart Betty on dates. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably in the South Pacific in World War II. When he returned from the War he built a house with his own hands on Fairview St., where he and Betty lived happily from 1946 to 1998. He was a skilled carpenter and built many homes in Marion in the decades following the War. Bob was a lifetime member of the VFW and a 32nd Degree Mason.
Upon his retirement he and Betty enjoyed annual trips West with their favorite driving companions Robert and Norma Ulery. In his later years he was almost always surrounded by children and grandchildren, usually watching his beloved Cleveland Indians in the summertime. He and Betty were married for 73 years, until her passing in 2016. Bob never met a stranger and made fast friends with almost everyone he encountered. His wit and optimism were infectious.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, John and Sarah Postell, wife Betty Postell, son John Postell, son-in-law Bob Patrick, brothers Ishmael and Lionel Postell; and sisters Gloria Hensel and Gladys Beaulieu.
He is survived by his sister Phyllis Henry, daughter Rebecca Patrick, son Robert Postell, Jr. and daughter-in-law Tada Postell, daughter-in-law Laura Postell, and family friend Sharon Salyer. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Dan and Tishia Place, Kelly Johnson, Robert III and Loretta Postell, Eric Postell, Charles and Sally Deem, Joseph and Allison Postell, and Sam and Olivia Postell. He is further survived by nine great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
A private burial will be observed by his family at Chapel Heights Cemetery, in conformity with current gathering restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 685 Delaware Ave., Suite 300, Marion, OH 43302 or to Honor Flight, P. O. Box 12036, Columbus, OH 43212.
