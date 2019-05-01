|
Robert "Bob" Shroats
Marion - Robert "Bob" Shroats, 96, soared to his eternal home with Jesus as his pilot on April 28, 2019. Born on December 5, 1922, Robert was the son of Vernon and Hazel (Beaver) Shroats. He graduated from Pleasant High School in 1940. June 12, 1942, Bob married Esther Key who passed away on November 15, 1988. Bob and Esther have 3 children: Jackie (Dan) Campbell, Mary Kay (Arthur) Vacca and Denny (LaDana) Shroats. He is a loving grandfather of six grandchildren and great grandfather of 12.
He served in the U.S Army Air Corps during WWII as a part of the 388th Bombardment Group (H), flying 30 missions out of England in B17's. His crew flew the first wave on D-Day and flew back to that site later in the day. He is also a member of the Lucky Bastard Club due to his service in the U.S. Army Air Corp. Bob has shared his joy of flying in private airplanes since.
After the War Bob was salesman and service manager for Key's Auto Sales, Inskeep Oldsmobile, Graham Chevrolet, Penney's Auto Service Department, and Miller Implement Company. Bob could repair a car, mower, golf cart and any other motor that needed help. Bob also served as a Pleasant Township Trustee and the Marion County United Veterans' Council.
Bob's friends included the majority of those he worked with, served him, needed his help, or just stopped to visit. Children gave him special joy. Many people have shared his handful of Tootsie Rolls.
Betty Stover of Green Camp has been Bob's Cherished Companion for the past 20 years, and has shared her daughters Susie Stover and Mandy Stover Gillespie (Jay), son, Dan Stover and 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren with Bob.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Esther, parents, his brothers LeRoy, Allen, John, and Betty's son, Dan.
A celebration of Bob's life will be Saturday, May 11, at the Green Camp United Methodist Church where he faithfully worshipped and served all of his life. Visitation will precede the service from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. with the service beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will precede these services with military honors at 10:00 A.M. at the Marion Cemetery.
Bob has directed that, in place of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Green Camp United Methodist Church.
Published in the Marion Star on May 1, 2019