A celebration of life for Lee Sparks will be held June 15, 2019 at 5670 LaRue Green Camp Road, New Bloomington, from 5-7pm. Food will be served during this time.
He died at 4:06 pm Monday, March 4, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on March 9, 1950, in Marion, to the late Clyde and Stella (Coffman) Sparks. He married Evelyn L. Seiter and she survives in Dunkirk.
Also surviving are two daughters, Adrienne and Catherine; two sons, Aaron and Tim; three sisters, Mary, Helen, and Betty; two brothers, John and Phil; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother.
Lee was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam.
He enjoyed camping and fishing.
Published in the Marion Star on June 9, 2019