Robert Tong Sr.
Upper Sandusky -
Robert Dale Tong Sr, age 99, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Morral, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at 06:43am at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Upper Sandusky.
Robert was born on January 17, 1921 in Carey, Ohio, to Hobart and Bertha (Baldwin) Tong. He married Mary Jane Tong on June 16, 1940.
She is survived by two children, Robert (Dace) Tong, Jr., of Lima, and Sue Tong of Morral; three grandchildren, Nik (Stacy) Tong, Aaron (Fiancé Lauren) Tong and Amy (Glenn) Switts, and five great grandchildren, Brandon Tong, Brooke Tong, Kaden Tong, Brendan Switts and Ryan Switts.
Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary, his parents, and his siblings Martha, Virgil and Clarence.
Robert enlisted in the Army in 1941 and landed on Utah beach D-Day plus three as a member of the 332nd Engineering company. The 332nd fought in the Battle of Cherbourg and the Battle of the Bulge. The company was also instrumental in the reconstruction of the Duisburg-Hochfeld rail bridge, the "victory bridge," over the Rhine River. Robert returned home to his wife and son at wars end and started to work for the railroads. He eventually moved on to a position at Whirlpool where he spent over twenty years, earning that coveted gold watch upon retirement. He enjoyed golfing and was a long time member of Hickory Grove Golf Club in Harpster, Ohio. He also enjoyed driving trucks for Morral Chemical, and especially enjoyed spending time and sharing stories at breakfast with "his old liars club".
Funeral services for Robert will be held at 6:30pm Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Kevin Kehn officiating. Military rites will be conducted after the service at the funeral home by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.
Visitations will be held 2 hours before service time, 4:30pm to 6:30pm, Monday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.
The family asks that all those in attendance follow the CDC guidelines with masks and social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior
Foundation and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
