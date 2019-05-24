|
Roberta L. Lazenby
Marion - Roberta L. Lazenby, age 82, formerly of Marion, currently of Arlington, died at 9:58pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Arlington. She was born at her home in Findlay, Ohio on December 2, 1936 to the late Ordez Powell and Zola Irene (Kiger) Woodruff. She married Hurley G. Lazenby on July 15, 1956 and he preceded her in death on June 6, 1997.
She is survived by her children: John Lazenby of Russells Point, Ohio and Cathy (Scott) Jones of Valparaiso, Indiana and four grandchildren: Kiley, Jared, Amber and Isaac along with five great grandchildren. She is also survived by many other nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by a sister: Karen "Susie" Weeks.
She was a homemaker and worked at incidental jobs and in the past assisted in farming with her husband. She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed books on tape, Amish novels, cooking classes, bingo, and outings at the county fair.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Arlington. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Her son-in-law, Pastor Scott Jones will officiate with graveside services to follow at Price Cemetery in Richwood, Ohio. Memorials may be given to Good Samaritan Nursing Home. Online condolences are welcomed at
Published in the Marion Star on May 24, 2019