Roberta Ruby Callahan
Winchester, Indiana - Roberta Ruby Callahan, age 87 of Winchester, Indiana, formerly of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. On December 7, 1931, she was born to the late Robert and Ruby (Byrd) Edwards, and on June 3, 1950, she married her late husband Edward Callahan.
Roberta had an incredible work ethic, and she served in various positions throughout her lifetime, the last being a job at Honda that lasted for six years before she officially retired. She also loved attending church, and she absolutely adored her grandchildren. She was always dedicated to her family, and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her sons Michael (Sharon) Callahan of South Dakota and Patrick (Betty) Callahan of Marion, Ohio; her daughters Geraldine Whicker of Kentucky and Vickie (Doug) Wells of Marion, Ohio; her sisters Iona Shaw of Wisconsin and Peggy Rowland of Marion, Ohio; her 14 grandchildren; her 47 great-grandchildren; her 31 great-great-grandchildren; and her many fur-grandbabies.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Callahan; her parents Robert and Ruby Edwards; her brothers Floyd Starks, Phillip Edwards, and Russell Edwards; and her sisters Patsy Holycross, Rebecca Miller, and Rosie Baier.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 23, 2019