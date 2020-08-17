1/1
Rodney Burns
Rodney Burns

Morral - Rodney Burns age 73 of Morral, Ohio passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

He was born December 11, 1946 in Delaware, Ohio to the late Virgil and Jeannette (Ward) Burns.

On June 24, 1967 he married Phyllis (Smith) Burns.

Rodney was retired from Whirlpool Corporation after 41 years in the paint department. He Graduated from Ridgedale High School Class of 1964. Rodney was a big part of Ridgedale Baseball and Basketball for Youth, spending 45 years teaching and guiding the young future Rockets. He also organized and ran for many years Marion County Baseball and Basketball for Youth. He was also the Assistant Baseball Coach of the 1992 Ridgedale State Baseball Championship Team and a member of the Morral Volunteer Fire Department. He will be greatly missed and loved by his family, his grandkids that he was extremely proud of and the Ridgedale and Morral Community.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Burns of Morral, his son, Jason (Angela) Burns of Morral, his daughter, Rachel Burns Outcalt of Morral, his five grandchildren, Zachary (Loren) Burns, Samantha Burns, Michael Burns, Briana Outcalt and Abriella Cross, his brother, Duane Burns of Galion, his sisters, Karen Mosbarger of Marion, Sharon Burns of Harpster, brother and sister in law, Ed & Tina Smith of Galion, sister in law, Mary Smith, numerous nieces and nephews and special friends, Judy & Phil Walters and Darla Hicks.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Larry Burns and his brother in law, Bud Smith.

Visitation for Rodney will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, where social distancing will be observed. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM @ Morral Park Rodney Burns Field with Pastor Kathy Herr officiating. Everyone attending the Funeral Service is encouraged to dress casual in Reds and Ridgedale attire and to bring a lawn chair.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ridgedale Baseball or Basketball for Youth or Ridgedale Athletic Boosters. On Line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com






Published in Marion Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Memories & Condolences
