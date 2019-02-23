|
Roger Burke Evans
Richwood - Roger Burke Evans, 85 of Richwood, died February 19, 2019 at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.
He was born July 18, 1933, son of the late Jay & Wilda Evans. Brother to Jocelyn Evans Lewis and Darrell Evans, both precede him in death. His baby sister, Nancy Evans Skidmore still survives in Kettering.
On November 27, 1955 Miss Roberta Hamilton became Roger's bride. They were married at the Central United Methodist Church in Richwood.
Roger graduated in 1951 from the Richwood High School. After graduation he enlisted with the United States Army, basic training at Ft. Knox, Kentucky. In the Army, Corporal Roger Evans was one of the soldiers chosen as one of four best drivers from the 22nd Infantry Regiment in Germany to transport four new church bells to the Dankeskirch at Bad Nauheim after Hitler removed the bells during WWII to melt down to make ammunition. After 2 years in service he returned home.
Roger was a member of the Richwood Council and later the Richwood Water Board. He, along with Doug Gerard, best friend Tommy DeGood, Ted Troesch and Gene Welsch started the Richwood VFW Post #870 where he served as Quarter Master for 10 years. Roger was also a 32nd Degree Mason, belonging to Mt. Carmel #303 F&AM in Richwood, Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus and was a member of the Fulton Creek Evangelist Church where he felt at home with many friends.
Roger retired from Whirlpool Marion Division in 1994 after dedicating 38 years. He started on the line and his final job was scheduling dryer parts. Some days when you visited him at Fairhaven, he would still be working scheduling parts at Whirlpool. He was truly dedicated.
After retirement and building their dream home, Roger went to work part time at Carter Lumber where he found new friends that still today seem like family. As he progressed with the Alzheimer's, his boss Aaron kept Roger on his job knowing the disease was becoming a problem but never put him out of a job. Roger's family would like to thank Aaron for all that he has done for them and the deep care and understanding of Alzheimer's. Because of him Roger kept going for a couple extra years that he might not have gotten if he had not been working.
Roger was the family's handyman; from building sandboxes to the pole barn he built with his son-in-law, he always wanted it right. There weren't too many things he couldn't fix, and he wouldn't give up until it was.
Roger loved spending time with family, camping, vacations, holidays, or just the visits at home. He enjoyed his grandchildren and tried to be involved in their interests as much as he could. Sometimes the back pains would interfere; bleachers aren't the best for that. He enjoyed watching all the kids show their fair projects at the Richwood Fair, watched the boys play baseball, football, and basketball, and watched the girls play softball and basketball. He was proud of all of them.
Besides his wife Bertie, he is survived by three daughters, Donna (Larry) Temple, Regina (Bill) Temple and Greta (Tim) Smith, all of Richwood; nine grandchildren, Dustin (Jami) Temple, DeAnna (C.J.) Carey, Jessica (Drece) Elliott, Todd Temple, Wil Temple, Kelsey Grose, Kyle Grose, Benjamin (Jonda) Smith and Matthew (Tiffany) Smith, and 15 great grandchildren, Connor, Harper, Braylin, Hadelyn, Tyler, Jaylen, Avery, Torin, Jayleigh, Reagan, Brock, Grayson, Hayden, Jackson and Tyson.
Funeral services will be Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastors Dennis Peters and Wayne Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans. Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 5 PM at the funeral home, where Masonic Services will take place at 5:00.
Memorial gifts may be made to Richwood VFW Post 870, P. O. Box 164, Richwood, OH 43344 and Fulton Creek Evangelical Friends Church, 10950 Fulton Creek Road, Richwood, OH 43344.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 23, 2019