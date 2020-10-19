Roger Dean Severns
Marion - Roger Dean Severns, age 82, of Marion, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Kingston of Marion.
Roger was born in Marion, Ohio on July 11, 1938 to Sheridan Leroy and Mary Alice (Earley) Severns and graduated from Harding High School in 1956. During High School, Roger met the love of his life, Doris Jane Ulsh. Shortly after Doris graduated High School, the two were wed on February 21, 1959. Doris preceded Roger in death on Christmas Day 2018.
Roger started his career at Whirlpool on August 20, 1956 as a line supplier on Line 1. He quickly advanced to quality analyst, dryer resident engineer in 1989 and retired as a dryer resident/project engineer in 2003 after 47 years of service to the company. Roger was the most senior salaried employee.
Roger worked hard to provide for his family. Yearly vacations were a must for the family of six often tent camping in the Smoky Mountains, visiting a cabin in Upstate Michigan, or a two week long caravan to Yellow Stone National Park with extended family and friends.
Roger was a man of deep faith, attending the Marion First Church of The Nazarene. Roger was instrumental, along with Doris, in the creation of the Easter Passion production of "How Great Thou Art" where he 'called the show' and helped with the development of In His Name Ministries. Roger took countless Work and Witness trips with the Church across the United States and to foreign countries, including Haiti, Mexico, Jamaica, Grenada, and South Africa.
Roger will be missed by children, Cathleen (Terry) Hensel of Morral, Carolyn (Phil) Robbins of Marion, Charon (Keith) Hiles of South Shore, KY and Christopher (Karin) Severns of Milford, Ohio; grandchildren, Joshua (Heesuk) Brown, Todd (Jacque) Hensel, Adam Brown, Taryn Hensel, Elisha (Tom) Walczak, Jeffrey Lowe, Kollin Hiles, Ethan Hiles, Alyssa (Jesse) Terbrueggen, Emma Hiles, and Breana Severns; 7 great-grandchildren, and sister-law, Marilyn Severns.
In addition to his parents and wife, Roger was preceded in death by his brother, Richard.
A drive-through visitation will be held at The Marion Naz, (231 West Church St., Marion) on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10 am until 12 noon. Please enter the church parking lot via Union Street. Private services will be held at The Marion Naz for the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Roger's honor to Capital City Hospice or Marion Naz for Mission Trips.
The family would like to thank Kingston of Marion and Capital City Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Roger over the past several months.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Roger's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.