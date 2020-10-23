1/1
Roger Eugene Postell Sr.
Roger Eugene Postell, Sr.

MARION - Roger Eugene Postell Sr., age 86 of Marion, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his daughter's home.

He was born on March 29, 1934, in Marion, the 13th out of 16 children of Andrew Jackson and Lillian Genevieve (Olin) Postell.

Roger was a hard worker, especially when it came to his salvage yard and antique store, always helping others find a good deal. He was a building maintenance supervisor with The Towers of Marion where he worked countless hours and enjoyed visiting with all of the residents. He was an engaging story teller, capturing others attention with his humor and witty comments. To know Roger was to love him, and you could always count on him to be on time to any event. A true gentleman, he would always dress his best and be sure to put anyone else before himself. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him; his words, "Now, if you would just listen to me", will echo in their hearts forever.

Roger is survived by his children: Rhonda Jean (Jerry)Leasure, Tracy Lynn (Russell) Merrin, Beth Ann (John) Bumpus, Roger E. "Beaver" Postell, Jr., and daughter-in-law Joyce Hennessee; grandchildren: James Hennessee Jr., Nathan (Jerrad Lee) Leasure, Kent (Rachel) Bumpus, Christopher (Michelle) Leasure, Caitlin Merrin, Lindsay Merrin, Roger E. Postell III, Madison Postell, April Ray, Michael Ray, Jazmine Ray, and James Ray; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Abigail Hennessee, Henry and Adam Leasure, and Sebastian Bumpus; and his sisters, Sheila Corneilius, and Sharon Beeney; special niece and nephew Jackie Davis and Bill Postell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of nearly 47 years, Donna Kay Postell; son James Hennessee, and 13 brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 12-2 p.m., at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center Street, Marion. Funeral services to begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Brett Corneilius officiating. Following the funeral, family and friends will gather at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 219 E Church St, Marion for a reception.

In memory of Roger, donations may be made to the Marion County Humane Society.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Postell family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in Marion Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
740-387-9136
