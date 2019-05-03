Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
740-387-9136
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger L. Jones


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger L. Jones Obituary
Roger L. Jones

MARION - Roger L. Jones, age 61 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his home.

Roger was born on August 30, 1957 in Delaware, OH, the son of Robert and Ruth (Fultz) Jones.

Roger felt called to serve his country and he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was a true patriot and proud Marine his entire life. It was just a week ago that Roger had the privilege of taking part in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

On November 11, 1981, Roger was united in marriage to the love of his life, Barbara G. Roszman. They were married 37 years.

Roger was a hardworking man and completely devoted to his family. He enjoyed cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds. He collected eagles and cows, and somehow, Barbara persuaded Roger to enjoy having cats around the house.

He is survived by his devoted wife Barbara G. Jones; his son Dave Jones; grandchildren: Taylor, Jamie and Ethan; his mother, Ruth Jones; and siblings: Don Jones, Mary Engleman, Richard Jones and Rosa Hessler.

Roger is preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St. Marion from 4PM to 7PM.

If so desired, donations may be made to the ALS Association.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Jones family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel
Download Now