Roger L. Jones



MARION - Roger L. Jones, age 61 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his home.



Roger was born on August 30, 1957 in Delaware, OH, the son of Robert and Ruth (Fultz) Jones.



Roger felt called to serve his country and he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was a true patriot and proud Marine his entire life. It was just a week ago that Roger had the privilege of taking part in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C.



On November 11, 1981, Roger was united in marriage to the love of his life, Barbara G. Roszman. They were married 37 years.



Roger was a hardworking man and completely devoted to his family. He enjoyed cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds. He collected eagles and cows, and somehow, Barbara persuaded Roger to enjoy having cats around the house.



He is survived by his devoted wife Barbara G. Jones; his son Dave Jones; grandchildren: Taylor, Jamie and Ethan; his mother, Ruth Jones; and siblings: Don Jones, Mary Engleman, Richard Jones and Rosa Hessler.



Roger is preceded in death by his father.



Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St. Marion from 4PM to 7PM.



If so desired, donations may be made to the ALS Association.



The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Jones family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the Marion Star on May 3, 2019