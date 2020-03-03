|
|
Roland Harrington
Marion - Roland passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on February 25th. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio to the late Roland and Blanche (Ferguson) Harrington. He leaves his wife of 29 years, Marie-Celine, sons Chad Harrington, Gary (Tiffany) Harrington, and Frank (Katie) Kobak; daughters Misty Kaye Stachler, and Caroline (Robbie) Kobak. In addition, his much loved grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, whom he treasured dearly, and siblings Bill (Kristi) Harrington, Kathi (Rick) Hoops, David (Lynn) Harrington, Richard (Andrea) Harrington, and Joe Harrington, and the late Dianna Hurley. Visitation will be on Saturday March 7th, from 2-4pm, followed by a Celebration of Life ceremony at Edwards Funeral Service, 318 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, OH. The family requests donations for funeral expenses in lieu of flowers which can be sent to: The Harrington Family P.O. Box 401 Marion, OH 43302.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020