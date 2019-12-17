|
|
Ronald C. "Cap" Ringle
Columbus - Ronald "Cap" Ringle, age 51, of Columbus, Ohio was born June 16, 1968 in Marion, Ohio to Ruth Hollenback Ringle and the late Ronald G. Ringle.
A graduate of Upper Sandusky High School, he participated in football, Varsity U, Choir, Upper Ramblers Show Choir and National Honor Society.
Following graduation, he attended Ashland College then moved to Columbus to work at Club 185 and later as manager at Scully's Music Diner.
An avid Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds Fan, he believed it was going to be "the Year". Cap will be missed for his big heart, sense of humor and razor-sharp wit.
Surviving Cap are his Mother, Ruth Ringle of Marion, Brother, Andy (Karen) Ringle of Tiffin, Sister, Natalie Ringle of Dunkirk, Nephew, Griffin Ringle and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his Father, Ronald G. Ringle, Grandparents, Lewis and Evelyn Hollenbach, Russell and Beulah Camm and Kenneth Ringle.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1 to 3 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 3 PM with Pastor Mary Curtis officiating. Burial will be later.
Memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital in care of the funeral home. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019