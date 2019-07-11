|
|
Ronald "Ron" Carl Maynard
Canal Winchester - Ronald "Ron" Carl Maynard, age 75, of Canal Winchester, quietly passed away at home surrounded by his loving wife and family on Thursday, July 4, 2019, after a five year battle with dementia. He was the son of the late Gerald Carl Maynard and Virginia Fern Tracht. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Kristy Lynn Maynard, his sister, Bonnie Maynard Callahan, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ethel Delatte Sotile and Charles M. Sotile. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Ron was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in Canal Winchester, OH. He was a 1962 graduate of Marion Harding High School and attended Franklin University.
Ron is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Paulette Sotile LeBlanc Maynard; children, David Paul Maynard, Martin P. LeBlanc II (Bridget), Malana Pearl LeBlanc (Ryan Graham), and Meghan Michelle Maynard Runck (Marc); grandchildren, Chantel, Isaiah, Dakota, Hailey, Kamryn, Kacie, Adriene, Anna, Martin III, Tai, Kellen, Grace, Natalie, Devin, and Rori; great-grandchildren, Mason and Ophelia.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and sincerely thank the staff at the Chalmers P. Wylie Ambulatory Care Center in Columbus, OH, and Dr. Grace Ukairo and staff at Mt. Carmel Hospice and Palliative Care.
A memorial mass will be held at St. John XXIII Catholic Church in Canal Winchester, OH at a later date.
Published in the Marion Star on July 11, 2019