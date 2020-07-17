Pastor Ronald Douglas
Marion - Pastor Ronald D. Douglas, age 73, of Marion went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 6:33 AM from his home. He was born in Dyersburg, TN, on July 12,1947 to the late Marlin and Mary (Clark) Douglas. Pastor Ron married the former Karen Mauldin in Huntsville, AL, on June 6, 1969 and survives. Karen is a former Marion Co. Recorder.
Pastor Douglas graduated in 1965 from Rich Central High School in Olympia Fields, IL. where he participated in the 98 Lb. wrestling class. He has pastored the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Marion for the past 43 years. Ron also was a substitute teacher at Ridgedale and Elgin High Schools and the Green Camp Middle School. He was a member of the Marion Co. Republican Club. He and his wife Karen spent many enjoyable weeks traveling to all points of the United States visiting their children and grandchildren.
Surviving along with his wife Karen are 3 sons; Retired Lt. Col. James (Kristen) Douglas of Eagan, MN., Retired Lt. Col. Stephen (Heather) Douglas of Woodbridge, VA., & Sgt. John (Lauren) Douglas of Amarillo, TX., 2 daughters; Stephanie (Craig) White of California, KY. & Kimberly (Mike) Pierskalla of Weddington, N.C., 2 brothers; Pastor Murray (Maralee) Douglas of Lawrenceburg, IN. & Randy (Feicita) Douglas of LaGrange, GA., 1 sister; Charlotte (Hal) Tebo of Wilmington, N.C., and 14 grandchildren; Douglas, Christian, & Annika White, Gavin & Blake Douglas, Joshua, Grace, Julia, & Peter Douglas, Elizabeth, James, & Ethan Pierskalla, and Arthur & Audrey Douglas. Pastor Douglas was preceded in death by a brother; Dwight (Becky) Douglas of TX.
The Douglas Family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, July 21st, from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church, 1419 Linn Hipsher Rd., Marion. Social distancing will be observed. The funeral service will be held following visitation in the church at 4:00 PM. On Tuesday. Officiating will be Pastors Matt Lain, Murray Douglas, & Don Woodard. Burial will take place at a later date in the Maguire-Fairview Cemetery in Noble, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Emanuel Baptist Church.
