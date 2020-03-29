|
Ronald E. Amrine
West Mansfield - Ronald E. Amrine, 71 of West Mansfield, died peacefully Saturday evening, March 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born October 29, 1948 in Kenton to the late Bernard and Gladys (Rush) Amrine. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Sue Amrine.
On June 28, 1970 he married Sharon (Leugers) Amrine in the former Bethel Church and she survives.
Graduating in 1966, he was a member of the first North Union High School graduating class. He attended the York United Methodist Church and had been a member of the former Bethel United Methodist Church. He retired in 2004 from the Whirlpool Corporation after 37 years in the Maintenance Department, most of that working 3rd shift.
Ronald loved collecting and restoring antique tractors, taking them to fairs and parades to show them off. He enjoyed going to tractor pulls. Ron was a homebody who liked spending time with his wife and family, especially his grandchildren.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, John Warren, Richwood; Mindy (Richard) Buettner, West Mansfield, Brad (Chastity Moore) Amrine, West Mansfield; grandchildren, Emily (Josh) Brentlinger, Renee (Robbie) Warner, Miranda (Jordon) Cox, Chyenne Amrine, Gavin Amrine; great-grandchildren, Haylee, Joseph, Aron, Daisy, Layton, Huck; a sister, Janice Amrine, Leipsic; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services (all are welcome to attend) will be Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the York Cemetery with Pastor Carl Redding officiating. Due to current health concerns, there will be private family viewing. The family is being assisted by Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood.
Memorial gifts may be made to the York Center United Methodist Church, 28170 State Route 739, York Center, OH 43358 and Loving Care Hospice, P. O. Box 613, Marysville, OH 43040.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020