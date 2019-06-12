|
Ronald Eugene King
Marion - Ronald Eugene King, age 83 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was born in Iaeger, WV, on June 18, 1935, and he was the only child of Henry Stuart and Nina Mabel (nee Lefler) King. He married Jacqueline Bare on March 16, 1957 in Welch, WV.
Ron graduated with honors from Iaeger High School in May 1953. He attended Marshall University. He worked for Iaeger Supply Company and Southern Wholesale Furniture in Iaeger. He returned to complete his B.S. degree in Business Salesmanship at Concord University in May of 1964. Ron accepted a position with Goodyear Service Stores and moved his family to Columbus, Ohio, in 1964. They followed his Goodyear employment from Columbus to St. Mary's and then to Lima, Ohio. After moving to Marion, Ron worked for the Erie Lackawanna Railroad. At the closing of the Erie, he began work for Conrail in Columbus. After his retirement from Conrail, Ron worked as a Probation Officer for the Marion County Courts for eight years. He retired in 2000.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by two children: Rhonda Jeane (Keith) Johnson of Webster, FL, and Jeffrey Stuart (Denise) King of LaRue, OH; five grandchildren: Joy Battle (Neil) Cruz of Albertville, AL, Hope (David) Bridwell of Wren, GA, Faith Johnson of Pensacola, FL, Kristin (Jay) Cowell of Bucyrus, OH, and Austin King of Marion, OH; and five great-grandchildren: Sophie and Joshua Battle, Rylee Hoffer, and Analise and Everly Bridwell. Ron was aware that he would have two more great-grandchildren in July and November of this year.
Ron loved to travel and went on many trips with his wife. He enjoyed bowling and was on the Erie Bowling League for many years. He was a past member of the IOOF and the Lion's Club.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Iaeger, WV.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rise Church, 2434 Smeltzer Rd., Marion, Ohio, 43302, or the Marion Senior Center, 2375 Harding Hwy E., Marion, Ohio, 43302. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 12, 2019