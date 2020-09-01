Ronald L. Schultz
Prospect - Ronald L. Schultz, 82, of Prospect, died Saturday evening August 29, 2020 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
He was born November 21, 1937 in Waldo to the late George and Helen (Taylor) Schultz.
He was also preceded in death by siblings: Betty Pierce, Junior, Donald and Gerald Schultz, in-laws: Joe Nunez, Claude Pierce and Bonnie Schultz.
Ron was a 1956 graduate of the Waldo High School. He served our country in the United States Army and was retired from the Whirlpool Corp in Marion.
A farmer, Ron appreciated life in the country, he enjoyed fishing, gardening and hunting.
He was also a member of the Waldo American Legion Post #605, and was a big OSU Buckeye fan.
But the true loves of his life were his family and church, he was a dedicated member of the Fulton Creek Friends Church. He loved his entire family, but when the grandkids came along, he truly loved following them in their lives, whatever they were doing.
On December 22, 1963 at the Prospect Baptist Church, he married Judy (Click) and she survives, also surviving are their daughters: Nancy (Gary) Wicker of Waynesfield and Suzy (Mike) Sayer of Alexandria Grandkids: Brandie (Brian) Wicker, Taryn Wicker, Zane Wicker and Kayla Wicker, Tim (Yelena) Sayer, Arika Sayer, Andrew Sayer and Matt Sayer Siblings: Carolyn Nunez of Winona Lake, Indiana, Janet (Gene) Guiley of Canton, Richard (Barbara) Schultz of Richwood, Glenn (Judy) Schultz of Richwood, Wayne (Barbara) Schultz of Richwood and Larry (Cathy) Schultz of Richwood Sister-in-law: Marie Schultz of Richwood and Barb Schultz of Prospect
Graveside services will be held Saturday September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Marion Cemetery (old part), Pastors Dennis Peters and Geoff Schultz will officiate. Military Honors will be given by the Marion County United Veterans Council. Friends may call Friday from 4-7 pm at the Fulton Creek Friends Church.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Fulton Creek Friends Church
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood is assisting the family.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com