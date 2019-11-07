|
Ronald Lee Garver
Marion - Ronald Lee Garver age 81 of Marion, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Presidential Center.
On September 28, 1938, Ronald was born in Marion, Ohio to the late Robert Lee Garver and Dorothy Lucille (Shiller). He graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1956.
Ronald worked for The Houghton Sulky Company in Marion from June 1956 until September of 1965. Then her worked for Tecumseh from 1965 until they closed and then went back to work for The Houghton Sulky Company. Ron loved to work on cars, drag race, roller skate, swim and fish. He is known best for his sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. He especially loved his granddaughter, Kaylene, and they shared a birthday together.
Ron is survived by his two sons, Terry Garver of Marion and Ron (Rhonda) Garver and granddaughter, Kaylene Suzanne Garver of Marion and his brother, Edward (Susan) Garver.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Thomas Michael Garver, wife Suzanne Garver and three sisters.
Visitation will be held Sunday, November 11, 2019 from 2 - 5 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held later.
Memorial contributions may be to Marion General Hospice. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
