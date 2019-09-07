|
Ronald Weisbrodt
Marion - Ronald L. "Ron" Weisbrodt, age 80, of Marion, passed away Wednesday evening, September 4, 2019, at Morrow Manor Nursing Center.
Ron was born on November 1, 1938, in Sardinia, OH, to the late Robert L. and Mary A. (Wilson) Weisbrodt and was a graduate of Mount Orab High School.
On December 6, 1961, Ron married the love of his life, Rosemary Fussnecker whom preceded him death.
Humble in his service to our country, Ron proudly served in the United States Army while stationed in Germany.
Ron worked as a Traffic Engineer at GTE for 28 years until he retired in 1985. With a devotion to helping youth, Ron served as a Boy Scouts of America camp ranger at Camp Wyandot and Camp Avery Hand. He retired in 2005.
Ron loved the great outdoors and he enjoyed fishing and camping. He served as Cubmaster, Scoutmaster, and in other volunteer positions with the Boy Scouts. Ron also enjoyed trains, both life size and models. He could spend hours looking at and watching trains go by. He also enjoyed watching the Reds, Bengals, and Buckeyes play.
A man of faith, Ron enjoyed attending Salem United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish his memory include his children: Robert (Tracy) Weisbrodt of Waldo, Sandra (Sean) McCauley of Okeana, and Rodney Weisbrodt of Columbus; grandchildren: Cody (Zach) Weisbrodt of Clintonville and Holly (Jeremy) Wasielewski of Dublin; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Rosemary and parents: Robert and Mary.
His family will greet friends from 10 to 11 AM, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338) A service to honor his life will follow at 11 AM with Rev. James Van Meter officiating. Burial will follow in Rivercliff Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the general fund at Salem United Methodist Church.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Ron's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 7, 2019