Rosa Marie Berry
MARION - Rosa Marie Berry, age 89 of Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family at her home.
Rosa was born October 29, 1931 in Marion, the daughter of Carl Fredrick and Lucille Dorothy (Huffman) Pollock.
On April 28, 1948, Rosa was united in marriage to Elwood Leroy Berry. The couple celebrated 69 years of marriage until Elwood preceded her in death.
Rosa was a devoted homemaker to her loving family and was also a housekeeper at East Lawn Manor. Her faith in God and dedication to her church was very important. She served as treasurer of the Salvation Army, assistant Sunbeam leader, adult Sunday school teacher, and Salvation Army Home League.
Rosa is survived by her children: Elwood L. (Susan) Berry III of Placentia, CA., Stephen D. (Pat) Berry of Verona, WI., Sarah J. Berry of Marion, and Ellen L. (Mike) Smith of Nevada; grandchildren, Stephanie (Joe) Patterson, Megan (Jon) Banaszak, and Taylor and Abigail Thrasher; step-grandchildren: Jacob, Allie, and Noah Smith and Hannah (Ryan) Bennett; great-grandchildren, Jenifer and Elizabeth Patterson and Katelynn and Micah Banaszak; step-great grandchildren: Olliver Hawkins and Amelia Bennett; and siblings:, George E. (Bobbie) Pollock, Frances Wingo, Hazel Aldrich, and Linda (Mike) Lang.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Berry; her parents; sons: baby Robert, Michael E. and Jeffrey A. Berry and siblings: John T.R. Pollock, Carl F. Pollock, Wilbur E. Pollock, Mary Pollock, and Betty Craig.
Rosa's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Mari, Allie, Genevieve, and Kindred Hospice for the exceptional care they provided.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion, from 4PM to 7PM; Graveside service will be Tuesday at Grand Prairie Cemetery at 11AM with Captain Kristin Price officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Rosa's honor to The Salvation Army of Marion or Kindred Hospice.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve the Berry family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.