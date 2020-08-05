Rosanna Kathleen "Kat" Rugala
Marion - Rosanna Kathleen "Kat" Rugala, age 70, of Marion, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her home.
Rosanna was born in Pennsylvania on August 18, 1949 to the late Henry V. and Ann D. (Huya) Rugala, graduated from Harding High School, and was a lifelong Catholic.
Rosanna loved to spend time with her family and took care of everyone, including her former husband and friend, Rocky Arnett. In younger years, she bred dogs and worked at Aqua Tech and Quaker Oats.
Rosanna is survived by her children, Vince Arnett of Dublin and Michelle Johnson, several grandchildren and great grandchild; and brothers, Hank and Paul Rugala.
Rosanna was preceded in death by her parents and son, Bradley Arnett.
Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel (360 E. Center St.) on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 12 noon until a 2 pm funeral with Father Kyle Tennant presiding. Burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Rosanna's family. Online condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
