Rose Marie Iarussi
Monclova - Rose Marie Iarussi, 81, of Monclova, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 13, 1938 to John and Sophie (Bulesz) Pavlansky. Rose graduated from Struthers High School, and lived most of her life in the Youngstown/Struthers, Ohio area. Rose Marie worked at the General Electric Plant in Youngstown . She loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, playing Sudoku and watching old movies. Her passion later in life was raising and studying butterflies. She enjoyed attending Toledo Calvary Church with her son Rick and family.
Rose Marie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Paul Pavlansky. She is survived by her brother, John Pavlansky; sister, Irene (Vic) Hassell; sons, Richard (Danielle) Iarussi and Ronald (Pamela) Iarussi; grandchildren, Alicia (Ryan) McLean, Andrew (Kelly) Iarussi, Keary Iarussi, A.J. Iarussi, Tripp and Sophie Iarussi; and great-granddaughter, Georgia Iarussi.
Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.
Published in the Marion Star from May 2 to May 3, 2020