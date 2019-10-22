|
Rose Robinson
Columbus - Rose Mary Robinson, age 60, of Columbus, passed away Sunday morning October 20th, at the Kobacker House in Columbus. She was born on April 07th, 1959 as the daughter of Earl & Jenny (Shuster) Healea. Her parents survive her in Martel. Rose was a graduate of River Valley High School. She has been employed as a correction officer for most of her professional life. She served at North Central Corrections and Marion Correctional Institute and more recently the Franklin Medical Center with her post at the OSU Wexner Medical Center. Rose was a lady of many interests and talents. She had a heart as big as all the outdoors when in came to taking in "strays" of the two or four legged variety. She loved outdoor recreation whether it was camping, fishing, teaching her sons to hunt or run a chainsaw. She enjoyed tag sales, antiquing, garage sales and flea markets. Besides her parents Rose leaves behind her children; Rickey (Stephen Shy Wang) Robinson, B.J. (Melissa) Robinson, Mike & Tim Robinson and Sandy Richards. Her memory will be cherished by her sisters; Victoria Tenpenny and Cindy Tischer. She will be sadly missed by her faithful dog Buck who was her heart..
Calling hours for Rose will be at Timson & Melroy Funeral Home on Sunday October 27th from 2:00 until 5:00. Interment will be at a later date. Charitable contributions in memory of Rose may be made to the local animal shelter of the readers choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timsonmelroy.com
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019