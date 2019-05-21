Services
Edwards Funeral Service-Hughes Allen Chapel
318 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Marion, OH 43302
(740) 387-1188
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Richland Road Church of Christ
535 Richland Rd
Marion, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosella Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosella Warren


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosella Warren Obituary
Rosella Warren

Marion - Rosella A. Warren, 87, entered into the arms of Jesus on May 16. The youngest of eight, she was born to the late Joseph and Alice (Sheets) Hawthorn on March 24, 1932 in Green Camp, Ohio. Rosie loved the Lord from a very young age and was a member of the First Nazarene Church of Marion. Known to be a hard worker, Rosie could be found buying, renovating, and renting various properties in the Marion area. She also had worked at GTE. Rosie is survived by two sons, Steven (Debbie) Swartz and William Swartz, both of Marion. Surviving grandchildren are Scott Wolfe, Steven (Mandi) Swartz, Jason Swartz, Katie Swartz, William (Tina) Swartz, Angel (Justin) Carroll, Kristy (Jason) Schaber, and Rosie Berry. A special niece, Sally Geho, survives. Also surviving are great grandchildren, great great grandchildren plus several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her three husbands, Charles Pickering, William Swartz, and Otha "Leon" Warren; a son, Jamie Swartz and a daughter, Pamela Wolfe. A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, May 22 at 11:00 a.m. at the Richland Road Church of Christ, 535 Richland Rd., Marion. Officiating the service will be Russell Howard. Memorial contributions may be given in Rosie's name to Richland Road Church of Christ. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Funeral Service, Hughes Allen Chapel.
Published in the Marion Star on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now