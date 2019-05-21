|
|
Rosella Warren
Marion - Rosella A. Warren, 87, entered into the arms of Jesus on May 16. The youngest of eight, she was born to the late Joseph and Alice (Sheets) Hawthorn on March 24, 1932 in Green Camp, Ohio. Rosie loved the Lord from a very young age and was a member of the First Nazarene Church of Marion. Known to be a hard worker, Rosie could be found buying, renovating, and renting various properties in the Marion area. She also had worked at GTE. Rosie is survived by two sons, Steven (Debbie) Swartz and William Swartz, both of Marion. Surviving grandchildren are Scott Wolfe, Steven (Mandi) Swartz, Jason Swartz, Katie Swartz, William (Tina) Swartz, Angel (Justin) Carroll, Kristy (Jason) Schaber, and Rosie Berry. A special niece, Sally Geho, survives. Also surviving are great grandchildren, great great grandchildren plus several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her three husbands, Charles Pickering, William Swartz, and Otha "Leon" Warren; a son, Jamie Swartz and a daughter, Pamela Wolfe. A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, May 22 at 11:00 a.m. at the Richland Road Church of Christ, 535 Richland Rd., Marion. Officiating the service will be Russell Howard. Memorial contributions may be given in Rosie's name to Richland Road Church of Christ. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Funeral Service, Hughes Allen Chapel.
Published in the Marion Star on May 21, 2019