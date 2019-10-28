|
|
Rosemary Gross
Marion - Rosemary Gross passed away at her residence on October 27, 2019 in Marion, Ohio. She was 66 years old.
Rosemary was born on October 15, 1953 in Marion, Ohio to Norman and Nancy Lewis.
She was an extremely competitive card player and when she was not beating her family in spades she was cooking for them. Her family was her everything and on top of that list was her grandchildren who she cared for deeply. She hardly came across a stranger and if she did, she would say "howdy stranger" and you could bet it would not be long before she had them playing cards and enjoying a beer with her. People seemed to be drawn into her magnetic personality and she always wanted to make sure that people felt welcomed and were taken care of.
Rosemary is survived by Significant Other, Ted Burt; Son, Jeremy (Kimberly) Burt of Marion, OH; Six Daughters, Tina Behrens of Marion, OH, Cynthia Boston of Marion, OH, Bobbie (Bret Severns) Erwin of Marion, OH, Sara Adams of WV, Teddi (Rusty) Saylor of Marion, OH, Ashley Burt; Four Brothers, Donald Lewis of Marion, OH, Eugene Lewis of Bucyrus, OH, Norman Lewis Jr. of Marion, OH, Daniel Lewis of Marion, OH.
As well as 21 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, brother Roy Lewis two grandsons Cory Behrens and Kevin Napper and Son-In-Law Travis Boston
Friends and Family may call Wednesday from 5 to 8p at the Boyd Born Funeral Home. Services will be held Thursday at 11am with the graveside taking place to follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery. The family would also like to invite people to attend a luncheon following the graveside service at the American Legion Post 162. Located at 531 Bellefontaine Ave, Marion, OH 43302
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Rosemary Gross please visit our Sympathy Store at https://www.boydbornfuneralhome.com/notices/Rosemary-Gross
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019