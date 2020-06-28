Rosemary Tanner
Marion - Rosemary Tanner, age 95, of Marion, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Heartland of Marion.
Rosemary was born on May 19, 1925 in Kenton, Ohio, the youngest of six children born to the late George Clarence and Caroline Frances (née Orians) Tanner. Rosemary grew up in Marion and was a 1943 graduate of St. Mary's School.
Rosemary worked for Howard Swink Advertising Agency for several years and in 1969 started a longtime career at The Ohio State University Marion's Library where she worked as the Librarian Assistant until retiring in 1989. Rosemary worked for several more years as a realtor for Donna Fortner.
Rosemary had a deep faith and was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Marion. She rarely missed Mass, devotedly recited the Rosary daily, and was a member of The Catholic Ladies of Columbia.
Rosemary, also affectionately known as Posey by family, was a much loved sister and aunt. In her younger years, she was the taxi driver for her family, driving her sisters to and from work and taking her parents wherever they needed to go. As she grew older, she loved to spoil her nieces and nephews and made sure everyone left her house with a special item she thought they might need or enjoy. At the age of 77, using her first computer, Rosemary typed up her vast generational knowledge of Tanner family history. The ever expanding document will be cherished and updated by her family for many years to come. In her free time, she also could be found making sure her house was in working order, enjoying Ohio State football or other sports on TV, and documenting family activities behind the lens of a camera. She will be remembered by many for her generosity, devout faith and her sense of humor.
Rosemary will be missed by her nieces and nephews, Mary (Bill) McClellan, Tom (Lisa) Tanner, Jean (Dave) Sickmiller, Tim (Diane) Tanner, Jim (Debbie) Tanner, and Kim (Kim) Tanner, along with countless great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Mary Elizabeth Tanner (infant), Clarence Otto Tanner, Ellen Anna Tanner, George William Tanner, and Frances Marie Tanner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church (251 N. Main St., Marion) with Father Kyle Tennant presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rosemary's honor to St. Mary Church or Joyce's Angels.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Rosemary's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.