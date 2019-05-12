|
|
Roy Dale Persinger
New Bloomington - Roy Dale Persinger, 66, of New Bloomington, died peacefully at his home Thursday morning May 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born June 25, 1952 in Marion to Richard E. and Mable M. (Rice) Persinger, his mother survives in New Bloomington.
Roy was a 1970 graduate of Elgin High School. He learned masonry from his dad as a young boy and raised his family on this trade until his retirement in 2013, proudly working for himself his whole life.
Roy's passion in life was motocross racing and riding with his little brother Ted. They built their own track on the family farm many years ago and continued to ride with anybody that was willing. Roy also cherished time spent with his family, he loved his son and grandchildren more than anything. Another important aspect in Roy's life was his tomato garden, and the residents of New Bloomington could expect frequent deliveries from some of Roy's 50+ tomato plants.
Surviving is his wife Chris (Gies) Persinger, and they were married on September 16, 1972 in Marion. Also surviving is their son Jesse (Anna) Persinger, Green Camp. Grandchildren: Steven, Mya Jane, Elizabeth, Hayden and Sahvannah.
Siblings: Richard (Sheila) Persinger, Green Camp, Nancy (Dennis) Kinsler, Marion, Sue Harrison, New Bloomington and Ted (Jan) Persinger, New Bloomington, along with many special nieces and nephews and their children.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Chaplain Wil Verhoff will officiate. Friends may call two hours prior to the service beginning at 5:00 PM at the funeral home in LaRue.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Funeral Home to help the family with expenses, P.O Box 333 LaRue OH, 43332.
Remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on May 12, 2019