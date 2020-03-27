|
|
Roy R. Hamm
Marion - Roy R. Hamm. July 26, 1945 -March 26, 2020
In loving memory of Roy R. Hamm who leaves behind 3 children Mike and Melinda Hamm (Kaleigh & Steve Saylor) Chris Hamm (Ashley & Jay Roberts and Christopher Branch) and Laurie Herr (Carl Hoy and Emilly Hoy). His 2 brothers David and Marion Hamm and sister Susie Hamm Murphy. Along with his 10 great grandchildren.
Roy R. Hamm enjoyed going on trips to the Casino and loved restoring and driving classic cars. Prior to retirement he worked for Armco Steel and for 38 years he co-owned Hamm's Rubbish Hauling. He and his wife Diana fostered many kids throughout their years. He was cherished as a husband, father, brother, uncle, pops and great papa. Roy is finally at his eternal resting place with his bride and love of his life Diana, ultimately right where he wanted to be.
Preceding Roy R. Hamm in death are his loving wife Diana B. Hamm, Roger Allen (son), Hobert Hamm (father) and Isabelle Jacobs Hamm (mother), Herman Hamm (brother), Robert Bob Hamm (brother), Harold Hamm (brother), Dale Hamm (brother), Bernice Hamm Jordan (sister), Cecil Hamm (brother), Carl Hamm (brother).
We ask for immediate family only for services at this time. In the future there will be a memorial service in honor of Roy. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020