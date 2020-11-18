1/1
Roy William Bash
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy William Bash

Marion - Roy William Bash, 80, of Marion, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1940, in Marion, to the late Stanley and Edna (Biederman) Bash.

Roy graduated from Harding High School in 1958, and went on to attend business college. While in high school he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. He was proud to remind family and friends he was the first 8th grader to letter on the high school varsity baseball team.

He began working for B.F. Goodrich in 1961 until 1973. He opened his own business, Bash Builders Inc, in 1970 where he proudly worked until retiring in 2009.

Through out his life, he enjoyed hunting, snow mobile riding and taking trips on his Harleys, as well as taking pride in his antique motorcycles and historic cars. His favorite pastime may have been playing cards with family and friends.

His love for Indian Lake was known by all. He had rented or owned many houses on the lake. He took great pride in his boats. If you were a visitor you were guaranteed a long beautiful boat tour. He was once the owner of Bellefontaine Island where he entertained family and friends. He was most proud of the beautiful house he built on Long Island. He welcomed everyone. He was fond of his time there and enjoyed countless sunsets on the water with his wife, Carol.

Roy was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge #70, and joined in 1968, where he went on to become a 32nd Degree Mason. He was, also, a member of the Shriners Club where he served as president in 1983. He became known as the Shiner on the beautiful blue motorcycle which followed the Shiners in the funny miniature stunt cars through the local parades.

Roy is survived by his daughter, Penny Lynn (Steve) Krug, his son Guy Dwight Bash, his daughter, Brenda Carol (Mike Smith) Hart; 6 beloved grandchildren: Carrie (Eric) Rossiter, Rex Ramey, Katie (Dustin) Litteral, Ashley (James) Mannier, Anthony (Maggie) Good, Nicholas Hart; five great-grandchildren: Kaylynn and Isaiah Rossiter, Kyleigh and Avah Litteral, Abigail Mannier; brother, Donald (Vicki) Bash; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Mae (Ludwig) Bash.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 9-11 A.M., at Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel, 360 East Center Street, Marion, 43302. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 A.M., with Minister Russel Howard officiating. Due to the current COVID pandemic, please maintain a social distance from others and wear your mask.

A graveside service will take place at 1:30 P.M. at Hueston Cemetery, 16963 County Road 20, Forest.

Memorial contributions may be made in Roy's memory to: Shriners Hospitals for Children

Denzer-Farison-Hottinger & Snyder Funeral Home is honored to have been chosen to serve Roy's family and your private condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
740-387-9136
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved