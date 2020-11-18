Roy William Bash
Marion - Roy William Bash, 80, of Marion, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1940, in Marion, to the late Stanley and Edna (Biederman) Bash.
Roy graduated from Harding High School in 1958, and went on to attend business college. While in high school he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. He was proud to remind family and friends he was the first 8th grader to letter on the high school varsity baseball team.
He began working for B.F. Goodrich in 1961 until 1973. He opened his own business, Bash Builders Inc, in 1970 where he proudly worked until retiring in 2009.
Through out his life, he enjoyed hunting, snow mobile riding and taking trips on his Harleys, as well as taking pride in his antique motorcycles and historic cars. His favorite pastime may have been playing cards with family and friends.
His love for Indian Lake was known by all. He had rented or owned many houses on the lake. He took great pride in his boats. If you were a visitor you were guaranteed a long beautiful boat tour. He was once the owner of Bellefontaine Island where he entertained family and friends. He was most proud of the beautiful house he built on Long Island. He welcomed everyone. He was fond of his time there and enjoyed countless sunsets on the water with his wife, Carol.
Roy was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge #70, and joined in 1968, where he went on to become a 32nd Degree Mason. He was, also, a member of the Shriners Club where he served as president in 1983. He became known as the Shiner on the beautiful blue motorcycle which followed the Shiners in the funny miniature stunt cars through the local parades.
Roy is survived by his daughter, Penny Lynn (Steve) Krug, his son Guy Dwight Bash, his daughter, Brenda Carol (Mike Smith) Hart; 6 beloved grandchildren: Carrie (Eric) Rossiter, Rex Ramey, Katie (Dustin) Litteral, Ashley (James) Mannier, Anthony (Maggie) Good, Nicholas Hart; five great-grandchildren: Kaylynn and Isaiah Rossiter, Kyleigh and Avah Litteral, Abigail Mannier; brother, Donald (Vicki) Bash; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Mae (Ludwig) Bash.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 9-11 A.M., at Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel, 360 East Center Street, Marion, 43302. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 A.M., with Minister Russel Howard officiating. Due to the current COVID pandemic, please maintain a social distance from others and wear your mask.
A graveside service will take place at 1:30 P.M. at Hueston Cemetery, 16963 County Road 20, Forest.
Memorial contributions may be made in Roy's memory to: Shriners Hospitals for Children
