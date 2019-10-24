Services
Ruby A. Seiter, age 92, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on July 30, 1927 in Marion, OH to the late Henry and Shirley (Ganson) Plotner. She is survived by her children; Norman L. (Sandy) Seiter Jr., Kenneth E. (Roseann) Seiter, Judy A. (Calvin) Miller, Shirley K. (Woody) Cronin, Evelyn L. (Lee) Sparks, and Sharon K. (Michael) Callahan; 18 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Shirley and Henry Plotner; sisters Donna and Joyce; brothers Gerald, Butch and Lowell. Public Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM at Edwards Funeral Service Hughes-Allen Chapel 318 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, OH 43302. Service will be held the next day at 10:00 AM at the funeral home, burial to follow at Marion Cemetery. Family will be having a luncheon following the burial back at the funeral home.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
