Rudolph Maynard
Marion - Rudolph "Rudy" Maynard, age 81, of Marion, OH passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Marion General Hospital in Marion, OH after a long illness. He was born on November 15, 1937 in Inez, KY to the late Roosevelt and Florence (Crum) Maynard. He graduated from Inez High School, and on April 27, 1957, in Inez, he married his love Julie Endicott, who survives him. He retired from Marion Power Shovel Co. after 42 years of service as a Foreman. Rudy was also known for his love and enjoyment of hunting, fishing, and golf.
Rudy leaves behind his 2 sons: Larry (Cynthia) Maynard of Youngstown, OH, and Greg B. (Kimberly) Maynard of Alexandria, OH; his brother Roosevelt Maynard, Jr. of Lexington, KY; and 5 grandchildren: Kelsey Maynard, Tyler Maynard, Hayley Maynard, Jillian Maynard, Rachel Maynard, all of whom will miss him greatly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: James L. and Vernon Ray Maynard, and two sisters: Myrtle Endicott, and Eloise Maynard.
Friends and family may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. from Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 10 - 11 AM. The service honoring Rudy's life will follow immediately after at 11 AM at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Danny Dickerson. The burial will follow at the Grand Prairie Cemetery in Brush Ridge. Memorial contributions may be given in Rudy's name to the , or to his church White Oaks Baptist Church. Online condolences may be given at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 2, 2019