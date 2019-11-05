|
Rulon Stanley Pratt
Shueyville - Rulon Stanley Pratt, 90, of Shueyville, formerly of Marion, Ohio, Solon, Iowa, Peoria Arizona, and North Liberty, Iowa passed away at his home on November 3rd, 2019.
Rulon was born on December 26th, 1928 in Fostoria, Ohio, the son of Benjamin and Virginia (Valenti) Pratt. He graduated from Fostoria High School in 1947. Rulon served his country in the U.S. Navy from July of 1948 until June of 1952. He retired from the Whirlpool Corporation in 1995.
Rulon was united in marriage to Norma Fleck on September 13th, 1952. They had three children, all of whom survive him, Dawn Poston of Vero Beach, Florida, Garth Pratt of Galloway, Ohio, and Paul Pratt of Lockbourne, Ohio, and four grandchildren, Hope and Isaac Poston, and Sarah and Joshua Pratt.
Following Norma's death, he was united in marriage to whom he often said was the love of his life, Mitzi (Schafer) Hanes, of Solon, Iowa on July 31st, 2004. Through this marriage he gained six stepchildren, Joe (Jeanne) Hanes and Bill (Kathy) Hanes, of Solon, Iowa, Bob (Pam) Hanes of Plymouth, Illinois, Gary (Kathy) Hanes and Jeff Hanes of Iowa City, Iowa, and Lisa (Dan) Metzler of Shueyville, Iowa, as well as 18 step grandchildren and 25 step great grandchildren who were all blessed to call him family. He is also survived by his brother Ben Pratt and his family.
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents and his first wife, Norma, were his daughter-in-law, Karen Pratt, his stepdaughter, Deb Hanes, and his niece Lisa Pratt.
A family celebration of life (or party, as per Rulon's wishes) will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Iowa City Hospice, especially Angelika and Tonya for their care and becoming part of our family during this time.
Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019