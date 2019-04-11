|
|
Russel P. Mustard
Marion - Russel P. Mustard, age 83, passed away at home in the loving arms of his son Ed and daughter-in-law Julie Mustard on April 8, 2019 - exactly 4 years after his wife Virginia passed. Russel was born on September 22, 1935 to the late Lina Mustard in Latham, OH of Pike County. He graduated from Latham High School as a Valedictorian. He married his late wife Virginia A. (Straton) Mustard on February 20, 1982 in Marion, OH.
Russel worked hard his whole life, first serving for our freedom in the Navy, then working at SEMCO. He worked in various roles and retired after 41 years of service as a Sand Core Assembler.
In his spare time, he painted landscapes from different childhood memories - of which he gave to his children. He was also, a huge fan of NASCAR following the exploits of Dale Earnhardt and having an intense dislike for Kyle Busch. Russel was also an avid WWE fan.
Russel was preceded in death by his wife Virginia, and his mother Lina.
He is survived by his sons Ed (Julie) Mustard of Marion, Russel Eugene Mustard of Nevada, OH, and step-son James Allen of Marion; his daughter Rhea Mustard, thirteen grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family requests all to come to honor Russel's memory on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 AM - 12 PM at Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St., Marion, OH. The funeral ceremony will immediately follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. The burial will follow at Waldo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be given to the Marion County Humane Society in honor of Russel. Online condolences may be given at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 11, 2019