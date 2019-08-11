|
|
Russell Cupp
MARION - MARION -- Russell A. Cupp, age 86, passed away peacefully at his Kingston Residence home, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 18, 1933 to the late Jerry and Verna (Hope) Cupp in Toledo, OH.
Russell graduated from Waite High School in Toledo prior to receiving his bachelor's degree in business from Miami University. Just after college, he was drafted into in the Army where he served until he was honorably discharged in 1957. In 1972, Russell and Alice Spurlock were married and enjoyed just days short of 47 years together.
Russ was a manager at GTE and Sprint for over 20 years. During this time, he was an activist for the city of Marion, serving on both the Regional and City Planning Commissions as well as the Board of Zoning Appeals. He was also the co-founder of the Westside Neighborhood Association. He was a member of the Masonic Temple, Fort Industry Lodge #144 in Toledo, OH. He attended the Kensington Nazarene Church in Marion. In his spare time, Russ loved to sing, create with stained glass, and enjoy his family.
He is survived by his wife, Alice, son, Tim Newell (Linda) of Delaware, OH; daughters, Kimberly (Ronald) Middleton of Fredericktown, OH, Debra Eastham and Amy Salinger, of Reston, VA, nine grandchildren and fifteen great-children. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Ronnie, and two sisters.
Family and friends are welcome to honor Russell's memory at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 1pm-2pm. A graveside service will immediately follow at the Chapel Heights Memory Garden officiated by Pastor Joel Fugate. Military honors will be observed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kingston and Capitol City Hospice for their care and kindness. Boyd-Born Funeral is honored to be serving the Cupp family. On-line condolences can be made at Boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 11, 2019