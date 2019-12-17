Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Samples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell G. Samples


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell G. Samples Obituary
Russell G. Samples

Marion - Russell Guy Samples, age 58 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. On December 4, 1961, he was born to the late Guy Samples, Jr., and Peggy (Seiter) Samples in Marion, and on February 5, 1982, he married his loving wife Lisa M. (Pennington) Samples.

Russell worked at General Electric for 28 years, and he enjoyed woodworking. He loved racing his Mustang, but above all else, he loved his wife and his family. He was a wonderful father and a perfect husband. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife Lisa Samples; his son Russell E. (Jesi) Samples; his sister Judy Travis; his grandchildren Sarah Samples, Madison Whittacker, Jordan Samples, and A.J. Samples; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Jason A. Samples.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -