Russell G. Samples
Marion - Russell Guy Samples, age 58 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. On December 4, 1961, he was born to the late Guy Samples, Jr., and Peggy (Seiter) Samples in Marion, and on February 5, 1982, he married his loving wife Lisa M. (Pennington) Samples.
Russell worked at General Electric for 28 years, and he enjoyed woodworking. He loved racing his Mustang, but above all else, he loved his wife and his family. He was a wonderful father and a perfect husband. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife Lisa Samples; his son Russell E. (Jesi) Samples; his sister Judy Travis; his grandchildren Sarah Samples, Madison Whittacker, Jordan Samples, and A.J. Samples; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Jason A. Samples.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019