Russell Milton Thompson Jr.
Russell Milton Thompson, Jr.

Marion - Russell Milton Thompson, Jr., 89, of Green Camp, OH died on November 27, 2020 in Green Camp, OH. Born to the late Milton Delphaus Thompson and Gladys Mae Solomon. Russell worked at General Motors for over 30 years as a maintenance painter. He was also an ordained minister and loved to go to the prison and preach to the prisoners. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman.

In 1949 he married Norma Jean Weaver in Greenup, Kentucky. She proceeded him in death on November 29, 1991. They have two sons, Ronald Allen Thompson of Marion from Marion, OH, Steve, Craig, and Jamie Thompson of Pickerington, OH, three daughters, Pamela Jean Thompson of Green Camp, OH, Marlene (David) Petty from Mansfield, OH, and Arlene Starcher who is deceased. He had two brothers and seven sisters who are all deceased. One sister Janis Cross of Edison, OH. He also had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitations for Russell will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Boyd Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. On Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Boyd Funeral Home, the family will be processing to the Caledonia Cemetery for a graveside service.








Published in Marion Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
