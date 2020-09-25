1/1
Russell Prater
West Liberty - Russell Irvin Prater, 99, of West Liberty, formerly of Marion, OH passed away September 23, 2020 at the Green Hills Community. He was born February 8,1921 in Bellefontaine, the son of Irvin and Martha (Amerine) Prater. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth W. Prater, his second wife, Doris Ward Prater, and six siblings: Nellie, Mary Helen, Dorothy, Ruby, John, and Dwight. Survivors include his sons Stephen (Nancy) Prater, Mark (Susan Roush) Prater, grandson Christopher Prater and many nieces and nephews. Russell was a US Army Veteran of WWII. He began his working career as a carpenter with the Jay H. Maish Advertising Company in Marion. Russell then joined the Marion Contracting Corporation as an estimator and project supervisor where he later became a vice-president and partner. He retired after 30 years and continued as a consulting estimator for other contractors. He and his first wife Ruth were involved with the Marion Palace Theater constructing sets and acquiring props. Later, with his second wife Doris, he was a member of Philadelphia Lutheran Church in Bellefontaine. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to noon on Monday, September 28 at the Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home and Crematory, 5591 St. Rt. 68 S. West Liberty, OH 43357. Chaplain Ken Neighoff will officiate a funeral service immediately following the viewing. Military honors will conclude the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Marion Palace Theater, in memory of Russell and Ruth Prater, 276 West Center Street, Marion, OH 43302. Email condolences may be directed to www.jenningsfarley.com




Published in Marion Star from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
