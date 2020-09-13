Ruth A. Baldwin
Marseilles - Ruth A. Baldwin, age 65 of Marseilles, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. On March 3, 1955, she was born to the late Cecil and Starling (Harris) Colegrove in Bucyrus, Ohio, and on August 6, 1981, she married her husband Fred Baldwin in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
Ruth enjoyed attending church and doing crafts, and she also enjoyed caring for her flowerbeds before her illness. She liked helping Fred work on cars, and in her younger years, she and Fred would often enjoy going on motorcycle rides together. She loved her dogs, and to her, family was the most important thing in life.
She is survived by her husband Fred Baldwin of Marseilles and her sisters Susie Frey of Upper Sandusky, Carol (Darrell) Horner of Bucyrus, Zelma Bell of Maine, and Pam Roberts of Marseilles.
She was preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Starling Colegrove, her daughter Melissa, and her siblings Carl Colegrove, Sr., and Doris Jordan.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm at Open Bible Baptist Church, 1525 Bellefontaine Ave., Marion. Services will follow at 12 pm. Burial will take place at Otterbein Cemetery in Prospect, Ohio.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
