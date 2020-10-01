Ruth E. Wilson
Marion - Ruth E. Wilson, age 88 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Kingston Residence of Marion after dealing with Alzheimer's for many years. On November 12, 1931, she was born to the late Vernon and Marie (Lust) Denman, and on August 15, 1954, she married the love of her life, George M. Wilson, who preceded her in death in 2013.
Ruth graduated from Waldo School, and then she worked for over 20 years as a bus driver for Ridgedale Local Schools, but her heart was always farming. She enjoyed yardwork and caring for her garden. She also loved the Lord, and she attended several churches throughout the years, making many friends along the way.
She is survived by her daughter Connie (Joe) Caldwell; her son Ronnie (Barbie) Wilson; her sisters Betty O'Hara Smith and Dolly Withers; her grandchildren Ashlee Rose (Ben) Phelps, Becky (Chad) Dible, Cindy (Ben) Anderson, and Ben Caldwell; her great-grandchildren Kylee Rose Sherman, Brooklyn Burgess, Isaac Burgess, Nicholas Rose, Piercen Burgess, Adalee Pearl Anderson, Miles Anderson, and Leah and Landry Dible; and her great-great-grandchildren Jude Sherman, Sailor Sherman, Lilly Wilson, Kaiden Foust, and Isabella Rose.
She was preceded in death by her husband George Wilson, her parents Vernon and Marie Denman, and her brother Harold Denman.
A private burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northgate Church, 51 Fourwinds Drive, Sunbury, OH 43074. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
