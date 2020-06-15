Ruth Elizabeth Cehelnik
Ruth Elizabeth Cehelnik

Marion - Ruth Elizabeth Cehelnik, age 74 of Marion, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday June 17, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion at 10:30 AM; Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Tom, Amy and Michael welcome all who are able to be present and understand that some will feel more comfortable by staying home, they know your thoughts and sympathies are with them.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to be serving the Cehelnik family. To read her full obituary and share your condolences visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in Marion Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
