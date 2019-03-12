Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Marion - Ruth M. Campbell, age 93, of Marion passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2:24 AM in the Wyandot Memorial Hospital. She was born in Marion, Ohio on October 19, 1925 to the late Victor F. and Maude (Heist) Mahaffey.

Ruth married Orville Campbell in Newark, Ohio on May 1, 1976 and he preceded her in death on November 14, 2002 in Marion, OH. She was also preceded in death by her eleven brothers & sisters; Carl, Bob, Henry, and Wayne Mahaffey, Helen Andrews, Esther Cottrill, Virginia Myers, Iona Shipman, and Betty & Martha Mahaffey. She is survived by three daughters; Roberta Volz of Marion, OH., Carol (Dan) Zeigler of New Albany, OH., and Ronda (Scott) Hall of Columbus, OH., two sister-in-laws; Francis Mahaffey of Marion, OH. & Diana Mahaffey of Westerville, OH., five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. A private family graveside service will be held in the Marion Cemetery on Friday the 15th. Online condolences may be sent to: boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 12, 2019
