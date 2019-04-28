Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Prospect Street United Methodist Church
185 S Prospect Street
Marion, OH
Marion - Ruth A. Maher, age 80, of Mount Gilead, passed away April 19, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on November 17, 1938, in Piketon, OH, to the late Samuel and Mary V. (Darnell) McRoberts Sr.

On March 1, 1957, Ruth married the love of her life, Frederick E. "Fred" Maher whom preceded her in death in July of 1995.

For nearly 20 years Ruth worked as an administrative assistant for GTE. After retiring from GTE, Ruth enjoyed serving in registration at the Morrow County Hospital.

A woman of faith, Ruth attended Salem United Methodist Church. Ruth also enjoyed going to the Sames and Cook Bible Study; as well as, the fellowship meals at the White Lily Chapel.

Having the gift a green thumb, Ruth loved to tend to her garden. Gardening was something she and her husband enjoyed doing together. Ruth's family meant the world to her. She was active in her children's lives and especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities.

She will be dearly missed by her children: Marianne Weber of Centerburg, Julie (Chris) Kubbs of Marion, and Kristen (Tom) Hack of Mount Gilead; grandchildren: Corey, Kara, and Kalyn Kubbs, Grant and Baylee Hack; a brother, Eugene (Maribelle) McRoberts of Piketon; a sister, Stella VanDyke of Wilmington, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; parents: Samuel and Mary; brothers: Samuel McRoberts Jr. and Warren Lynd; a sister, Wilma Irvin; and a son-in-law, Randall Weber.

A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 AM, at the Prospect Street United Methodist Church. (185 S Prospect Street, Marion, OH 43302). Pastors Therese Lehman and Joe Miller will officiate. A private burial will take place in Rivercliff Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Morrow County.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Ruth's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 28, 2019
