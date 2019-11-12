Resources
Marion - Ruth Marie (Hindman) Haas, age 83, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Marion General Hospital following a brief illness.

Her family will greet friends from 4-7 pm on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Prospect St. United Methodist Church, 185 S. Prospect St., Marion. Services honoring her life will be held there at 10:30 am on Saturday. Burial will follow in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Ruth's family. A full obituary will follow Thursday. Condolences may be shared via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
