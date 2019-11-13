|
Ruth Marie Haas
Marion - Ruth Marie Haas, age 83, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Marion General Hospital following a brief illness.
On September 3, 1936, Ruth was born in a log cabin, at home in Caledonia, the fourth of five children of the late John and Birdie (Seckel) Hindman. She graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1954.
Shortly following high school, Ruth was introduced by mutual friends to the love of her life, Fred Haas, a young Army Air Corps Veteran who had just returned home from the Korean War. Soon thereafter they were married on February 12, 1956, at the Prospect Street United Methodist Church. Together they shared over fifty five wonderful years of marriage, and lovingly raised five children. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2011.
A loving homemaker, Ruth took great pride in caring for her husband and children. She overflowed with love for her whole family, and was blessed to share many years and moments with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Very faithful, Ruth was an active member of the Prospect Street United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School classes, started the tradition of hanging the greens during Christmas time, and participated in the Friendship Class and Hilda Weiss Circle. She also held most of the offices with United Methodist Women, including past President.
Always giving back however she could, Ruth volunteered for many years at the Marion General Hospital helping at the front desk and in the gift shop. She was active with the American Red Cross, helping with their blood drives, and cooked meals for Mobile Meals. She also was a charter member of the Creators Guild, a group who makes creative and unique arts and crafts.
Having a green thumb, Ruth loved tending to her flower garden every year, especially her roses, peonies, and bittersweet in the fall. She was very particular about everything, and always kept herself dressed immaculately.
Ruth will be remembered as "an extraordinary lady of grace and kindness who touched the world with God's love." She was such a sweetheart, who always saw the best in everyone. Her family will forever be grateful for having such a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and they felt blessed for the additional eight years they got with Ruth after she survived kidney failure and a broken heart from losing Fred.
Left to cherish her memory are her four children: Jeanne (Steve) Carpenter of Grafton, Judy (Pete) Stambazze, Keith Haas, and John (Tammy) Haas, all three of Marion; five grandchildren: Courtney (Mike) Bischof, Brandon (Courtney) Haas, Jared (Amy) Haas, Tyler (Jodie) Haas, and Mallory Haas; seven great-grandchildren: Lydia, Evelyn, Charlotte, and McKenna Haas, Jillian and Meghan Bischof, and Yurik Khalilpour; a sister, Ethel Ellinwood of Marion; a sister-in-law, Doris Hindman of Caledonia; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Nancy Gillam who she always said was more like a sister to her.
Including her husband and parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Alan Haas; grandson, Aaron Carpenter; three siblings: Vera Honaker, Harlow Hindman, and Robert Hindman; and two brothers-in-law: Homer Honaker and Kenneth Ellinwood.
Her family will greet friends from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Prospect Street United Methodist Church (address below). Services honoring her life will also be held there on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Therese Lehman officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Prospect St. United Methodist Church, c/o Parking Lot Fund, 185 S. Prospect St., Marion, OH 43302, Fresenius Kidney Care, 1730 Marion-Waldo Rd., Marion, OH 43302, or the American Red Cross, 1849 Summerset Dr, Marion, OH 43302.
On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to all of the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care for treating her so kindly every time she had dialysis, which kept her wanting to continue, allowing her family extended time with her. Also, to the ladies of the Hilda Weiss Circle, who changed their meeting day so it wouldn't conflict with Ruth's dialysis. She appreciated that more than anyone will ever know.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Ruth's family and your condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019