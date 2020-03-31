|
Ruth Smith
Edison - Ruth Ann Smith, age 88, of Edison passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. Ruth was born in Cheesetown, Pennsylvania May 29, 1931 as the daughter of the late Enos and Mary (Belt) Brechbill. Ruth enjoyed gardening, being outside and canning her own garden bounties. She enjoyed painting murals on her shed and garage to make her grandchildren smile. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and even painted SpongeBob SquarePants once for them. In her younger years she enjoyed playing guitar with her best friends, Lou and Betty. Ruth was also a member of the Denmark United Methodist Church. Ruth will be missed by her significant other of 18 years, Wayne Ault, her children, Chuck (Carol) Custer and Paula (Steve) Smith, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, brother, Paul (Mary) Brechbill. She was preceded in death by her 1 day old daughter Pauline Custer, sisters, Nancy, Ester, Helen and Cora, her twin brother Richard and brother Enos Brechbill Jr. A Graveside service for Ruth will be held April 3rd at 2:00 PM in Caledonia Cemetery with Pastor Brian Martin officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at timsonmelroy.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020